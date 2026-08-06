When renovating old buildings, asbestos and other hazardous and carcinogenic substances are often released and must be removed immediately. The NT 30/1 Tact Te H ACD is the ideal wet and dry vacuum cleaner for this purpose. It is tested and approved under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021 for the pickup of combustible dusts and for all class H dusts. Its compact, mobile design makes it ideal for jobs where it is needed in multiple different locations. With the cleanable Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter, hazardous dusts can be safely captured in the safety filter bag or PE disposal bag; while large quantities of less hazardous dusts can be vacuumed up straight into the container. The Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system ensures consistently high suction power by keeping filters clean at all times. A practical device socket with auto-start, as well as an antistatic system with conductive accessories round off the clever concept of our NT 30/1 Tact Te H ACD.tical power outlet with auto-start, as well as the fully antistatic design including conductive accessories round off the clever concept of our NT 30/1 Tact Te H.