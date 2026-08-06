Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Tact Te H ACD
With a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.995% and ACD certification, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the first choice when it comes to removing hazardous dust from dust class H.
When renovating old buildings, asbestos and other hazardous and carcinogenic substances are often released and must be removed immediately. The NT 30/1 Tact Te H ACD is the ideal wet and dry vacuum cleaner for this purpose. It is tested and approved under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021 for the pickup of combustible dusts and for all class H dusts. Its compact, mobile design makes it ideal for jobs where it is needed in multiple different locations. With the cleanable Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter, hazardous dusts can be safely captured in the safety filter bag or PE disposal bag; while large quantities of less hazardous dusts can be vacuumed up straight into the container. The Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system ensures consistently high suction power by keeping filters clean at all times. A practical device socket with auto-start, as well as an antistatic system with conductive accessories round off the clever concept of our NT 30/1 Tact Te H ACD.tical power outlet with auto-start, as well as the fully antistatic design including conductive accessories round off the clever concept of our NT 30/1 Tact Te H.
Features and benefits
Filtration system with H filter and Tact filter cleaning systemSucks less dangerous dust directly into the container. Filtration efficiency: 99.995 per cent. The greatest possible health protection without sacrificing suction power or filter endurance.
Fulfils testing requirements for dust class H, with additional test for "Asbestos" in accordance with TRGS 519In Germany, only safety vacuum cleaners with this licence are allowed to be used to vacuum dust that contains asbestos.
ACD certificationApproved for vacuuming combustible dusts. Certified according to IEC 60335-2-69:2021. Increased user safety.
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system
- Guarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity.
- Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning.
- Minimised noise emission.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories
- Increased user safety.
- Dissipation of electrostatic charge.
- Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Dust class H safety vacuum cleaner
- Filtration efficiency of 99.995%.
- Electronic volume flow monitoring.
- Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter
- Certified for dust class H. Dust separation degree: 99.995%.
- PES fibre material with double PTFE coating: resistant to rot and moisture.
- Ideal for vacuuming fluids, fine dust and coarse dirt.
Tool adapter for power tools
- Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools.
- Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring.
- Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Flat pleated filter: PTFE HEPA
- PE plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
- Container material: Plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic
- For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
- Approval for asbestos removal in accordance with the German occupational health and safety regulation TRGS 519
- Suitable for vacuum cleaning combustible dusts in accordance with ACD standard IEC 60335-2-69:2021 (Appliance for the Pickup of Combustible Dust)