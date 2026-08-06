Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD Wood

The ideal choice for dealing with large quantities of wood dust: our wet and dry vacuum cleaner with Wood cartridge filter, Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, 40 l container, push handle and ACD certification.

Large amounts of wood dust and fibre dust quickly lead to blockages in conventional filter systems – with the NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD, that’s no longer a worry. The compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner was specially developed for woodworking companies and, thanks to the Wood cartridge filter and Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, it can handle more wood dust than ever before with a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent. Certified under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021, the machine is approved for the pickup of combustible dusts. For direct extraction on power tools, it has an integrated device socket with auto-start function and a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories. With its ergonomic push handle and robust 40-litre container, the NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD is ideal for use in workshops, joineries and industrial companies.

Features and benefits
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system
  • Guarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity.
  • Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning.
  • Minimised noise emission.
Cartridge filter certified for dust class M
  • The cartridge filter reliably prevents filter clogging.
  • Separation degree of 99.9 percent when vacuuming large quantities of fibres and wood dust.
ACD certification
  • Approved for vacuuming combustible dusts.
  • Certified according to IEC 60335-2-69:2021.
  • Increased user safety.
Tested filtration efficiency of 99.9 per cent
  • Protects health from respirable particulate matter.
  • Tested in accordance with dust class M.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories
  • Increased user safety.
  • Dissipation of electrostatic charge.
  • Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
  • Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
  • Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
  • Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
  • Filtration efficiency of 99.9%.
  • Electronic volume flow monitoring.
  • Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Cooling air filtration
  • Extends the service life of the turbine.
Tool adapter for power tools
  • Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools.
  • Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring.
  • Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Ergonomic push handle
  • The ergonomic design makes possible comfortable transport of the machine.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 273 / 27,3
Container capacity (l) 40
Rated input power (W) max. 1380
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7,5
Cable material Rubber
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 69
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 17,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 650 x 370 x 1100

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Suction hose type: electrically conductive
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 500 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Bend: electrically conductive
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Power tool connection adapter
  • Candle filter wood
  • Push handle
  • PE plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
  • Antistatic system
  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: I
  • Stop swivel castor
  • Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
  • Dust class: M
  • Container material: Plastic
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD Wood
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD Wood
Videos
Application areas
  • Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class M for all fine dust applications
  • For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
  • In workshops, e.g. when working with stone or wood, as well as in the woodworking industry
  • For extraction of all types of rock dust, wood dust, ceramic dust, etc.
  • Suitable for vacuum cleaning combustible dusts in accordance with ACD standard IEC 60335-2-69:2021 (Appliance for the Pickup of Combustible Dust)
Accessories