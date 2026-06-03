Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Tact Te H ACD
Approved for asbestos removal and ACD-certified: wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 50 l container for vacuuming hazardous dusts from dust class H.
The large 50-litre container combined with an adjustable push handle and drain hose makes the NT 50/1 Tact Te H ACD the ideal solution for the safe removal of hazardous and carcinogenic dusts – especially in industrial environments. The machine is tested and approved for all dusts in dust class H – including asbestos dust – and thus reliably protects users and the environment. It is also certified for IEC 60335-2-69:2021 in accordance with the ACD standard for the pickup of combustible dusts. With the cleanable Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter, hazardous dusts can be safely captured in the safety filter bag or PE disposal bag; while large quantities of less hazardous dusts can be vacuumed up straight into the container. The Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system ensures consistently high suction power by keeping filters clean at all times. An integrated device socket with auto-start, as well as the complete antistatic system with conductive accessories round off the professional machine.ve accessories.
Features and benefits
Filtration system with H filter and Tact filter cleaning systemSucks less dangerous dust directly into the container. Filtration efficiency: 99.995 per cent. The greatest possible health protection without sacrificing suction power or filter endurance.
Fulfils testing requirements for dust class H, with additional test for "Asbestos" in accordance with TRGS 519In Germany, only safety vacuum cleaners with this licence are allowed to be used to vacuum dust that contains asbestos.
ACD certificationApproved for vacuuming combustible dusts. Certified according to IEC 60335-2-69:2021. Increased user safety.
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system
- Guarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity.
- Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning.
- Minimised noise emission.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories
- Increased user safety.
- Dissipation of electrostatic charge.
- Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Dust class H safety vacuum cleaner
- Filtration efficiency of 99.995%.
- Electronic volume flow monitoring.
- Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter
- Certified for dust class H. Dust separation degree: 99.995%.
- PES fibre material with double PTFE coating: resistant to rot and moisture.
- Ideal for vacuuming fluids, fine dust and coarse dirt.
Tool adapter for power tools
- Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools.
- Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring.
- Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Large 50-litre container
- With practical, adjustable push handle for easy transport.
- Integrated drain hose for easy disposal of large amounts of fluid.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 370 x 1045
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Drain hose
- Flat pleated filter: PTFE HEPA
- Push handle
- PE plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
- Dust class: H
- Container material: Plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic
- For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
- Approval for asbestos removal in accordance with the German occupational health and safety regulation TRGS 519
- Suitable for vacuum cleaning combustible dusts in accordance with ACD standard IEC 60335-2-69:2021 (Appliance for the Pickup of Combustible Dust)