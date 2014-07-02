The first Class H Kärcher vacuum cleaner in this size category. With its sophisticated full-system concept, the NT 75/1 Tact offers superior safety for removing hazardous dust. Equipped with the Tact system and a 75-litre stainless steel container, this wet/dry vacuum cleaner is fully compliant with statutory requirements for safety vacuum cleaners for Class H dust and is even approved for picking up asbestos (in accordance with TRGS 519). It automatically monitors the air speed, and an acoustic alarm sounds if the speed drops below the limit value of 20 m/s. The H-class main filter has a filtration efficiency of 99.995%. The included safety filter set ensures dustless disposal.