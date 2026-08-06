Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Mwf

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Mwf for removing large water volumes due to fire-fighting operations or floods. Optimally meets the high requirements of fire brigades.

Extremely powerful, robust and effortlessly transportable: The wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 Mwf from Kärcher meets even the highest requirements for fire service operations. Equipped with a 50-litre container, metal steering rollers/castors and a continuously adjustable push handle, the mobile machine can be on the scene quickly, where it is immediately ready for use thanks to a C-coupling for connecting all common fire hoses. The waste water pump pumps up to 330 litres of water per minute – ideal for the rapid removal of large water volumes such as occur during fire-fighting work or flood operations. A PRCD-K personal protection switch with IP68 plug, designed specially for use with power generators, as well as a coarse dirt filter basket, which effectively protects the waste water pump from blockages caused by vacuumed-up stones, leaves or wood, ensure the safety of everyone involved and of the machine. In addition, the NT 50/1 Mwf fire service vacuum cleaner is equipped with an oil-resistant suction hose and a high-quality aluminium floor nozzle.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Mwf: Integrated wastewater pump
Integrated wastewater pump
Large quantities of liquid can be disposed of via the disposal pump to allow continuous use.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Mwf: PRCD-K personal safety switch with IP68 connector
PRCD-K personal safety switch with IP68 connector
Detects error currents in fractions of a second and interrupts the power supply. Provides reliable protection against life-threatening electric shocks.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Mwf: Integrated coarse dirt filter basket to protect the pump
Integrated coarse dirt filter basket to protect the pump
Protects the disposal pump against blockages from stones, leaves or pieces of wood.
False air valve for suction force regulation
  • The valve is fitted between the hose and the bend.
  • Enables synchronisation of the water flow rate of the vacuum cleaner and pump.
Drain hose
  • The waste water pump disposes of most of the vacuumed-up liquids.
  • For convenient disposal of remaining residual amounts of liquids.
Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the turbine
  • Protects the turbine from damage caused by coarse dirt and small parts.
High-quality accessories
  • Oil-resistant suction hose.
  • Aluminium Industrial floor nozzle.
  • Continuously adjustable push handle.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s) 74
Vacuum (mbar) 273
Container capacity (l) 50
Rated input power (W) 1200
Power of disposal pump (W) 810
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 28
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 34,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 640 x 370 x 1045

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Suction hose type: Oil-resistant
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 370 mm
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle material: Aluminium
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Coarse dirt filter
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Drain hose
  • Automatic cut-out feature and FI circuit breaker
  • PRCD-K personal protection: with IP68 plug
  • C coupling
  • Integrated disposal pump
  • Protection class: I
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Mwf
Videos
Application areas
  • To eliminate large water volumes during fire-fighting operations
  • Designed for fire brigade and civil protection operations
Accessories