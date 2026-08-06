Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Mwf
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Mwf for removing large water volumes due to fire-fighting operations or floods. Optimally meets the high requirements of fire brigades.
Extremely powerful, robust and effortlessly transportable: The wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 Mwf from Kärcher meets even the highest requirements for fire service operations. Equipped with a 50-litre container, metal steering rollers/castors and a continuously adjustable push handle, the mobile machine can be on the scene quickly, where it is immediately ready for use thanks to a C-coupling for connecting all common fire hoses. The waste water pump pumps up to 330 litres of water per minute – ideal for the rapid removal of large water volumes such as occur during fire-fighting work or flood operations. A PRCD-K personal protection switch with IP68 plug, designed specially for use with power generators, as well as a coarse dirt filter basket, which effectively protects the waste water pump from blockages caused by vacuumed-up stones, leaves or wood, ensure the safety of everyone involved and of the machine. In addition, the NT 50/1 Mwf fire service vacuum cleaner is equipped with an oil-resistant suction hose and a high-quality aluminium floor nozzle.
Features and benefits
Integrated wastewater pumpLarge quantities of liquid can be disposed of via the disposal pump to allow continuous use.
PRCD-K personal safety switch with IP68 connectorDetects error currents in fractions of a second and interrupts the power supply. Provides reliable protection against life-threatening electric shocks.
Integrated coarse dirt filter basket to protect the pumpProtects the disposal pump against blockages from stones, leaves or pieces of wood.
False air valve for suction force regulation
- The valve is fitted between the hose and the bend.
- Enables synchronisation of the water flow rate of the vacuum cleaner and pump.
Drain hose
- The waste water pump disposes of most of the vacuumed-up liquids.
- For convenient disposal of remaining residual amounts of liquids.
Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the turbine
- Protects the turbine from damage caused by coarse dirt and small parts.
High-quality accessories
- Oil-resistant suction hose.
- Aluminium Industrial floor nozzle.
- Continuously adjustable push handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar)
|273
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Power of disposal pump (W)
|810
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|28
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|34,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 370 x 1045
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: Oil-resistant
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 370 mm
- Wet/dry floor nozzle material: Aluminium
- Crevice nozzle
- Coarse dirt filter
- Push handle
Equipment
- Drain hose
- Automatic cut-out feature and FI circuit breaker
- PRCD-K personal protection: with IP68 plug
- C coupling
- Integrated disposal pump
- Protection class: I
Videos
Application areas
- To eliminate large water volumes during fire-fighting operations
- Designed for fire brigade and civil protection operations