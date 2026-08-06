Extremely powerful, robust and effortlessly transportable: The wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 Mwf from Kärcher meets even the highest requirements for fire service operations. Equipped with a 50-litre container, metal steering rollers/castors and a continuously adjustable push handle, the mobile machine can be on the scene quickly, where it is immediately ready for use thanks to a C-coupling for connecting all common fire hoses. The waste water pump pumps up to 330 litres of water per minute – ideal for the rapid removal of large water volumes such as occur during fire-fighting work or flood operations. A PRCD-K personal protection switch with IP68 plug, designed specially for use with power generators, as well as a coarse dirt filter basket, which effectively protects the waste water pump from blockages caused by vacuumed-up stones, leaves or wood, ensure the safety of everyone involved and of the machine. In addition, the NT 50/1 Mwf fire service vacuum cleaner is equipped with an oil-resistant suction hose and a high-quality aluminium floor nozzle.