Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Tact Te Adv L
The tradesman's favourite among wet and dry vacuum cleaners: Kärcher NT 30/1 Tact Te Adv L with power outlet on the machine (automatic switch-on/switch-off function) and Tact filter cleaning for uninterrupted work.
Tough, day-to-day work on construction sites and in workshops places high demands on tradesmen and equipment. Our NT 30/1 Tact Te Adv L wet and dry vacuum cleaner meets these requirements perfectly. With its sturdy 30-l container with robust metal castors and bumpers, as well as the proven Tact filter cleaning system, this compact fine dust expert guarantees uninterrupted suction of large quantities of fine dust under difficult conditions. A moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter also contributes to a dust-free working environment. Tradesmen and other users appreciate the ease of use and simple selection of the suction programme via a rotary switch, as well as the infinitely variable speed control. The machine comes with significantly improved accessories, which can be conveniently stored in the built-in suction hose and accessory storage. The power outlet on the machine with automatic switch-on/switch-off function makes working with power tools easier.ccessory storage feature. Work with power tools is made easier thanks to the power outlet with automatic on/off switch.
Features and benefits
Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- For consistently high suction power and filter capacity.
- Automatic filter cleaning with powerful blasts of air.
- Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Tool sleeve with false air valve and rubber attachment
- The new tool sleeve ensures optimal connection to the power tool.
- The suction power can be regulated via the rotating ring on the base body of the sleeve.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Convenient, lateral storage possibility for crevice nozzle and tool sleeve
- The integrated storage ensures all accessories are stowed in such a way that they cannot get lost and are always ready to hand.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic system
- Filter cleaning: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
- Also ideal for tradesmen and women