Tough, day-to-day work on construction sites and in workshops places high demands on tradesmen and equipment. Our NT 30/1 Tact Te Adv L wet and dry vacuum cleaner meets these requirements perfectly. With its sturdy 30-l container with robust metal castors and bumpers, as well as the proven Tact filter cleaning system, this compact fine dust expert guarantees uninterrupted suction of large quantities of fine dust under difficult conditions. A moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter also contributes to a dust-free working environment. Tradesmen and other users appreciate the ease of use and simple selection of the suction programme via a rotary switch, as well as the infinitely variable speed control. The machine comes with significantly improved accessories, which can be conveniently stored in the built-in suction hose and accessory storage. The power outlet on the machine with automatic switch-on/switch-off function makes working with power tools easier.ccessory storage feature. Work with power tools is made easier thanks to the power outlet with automatic on/off switch.