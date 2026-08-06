Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Tact Te L
Professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 Tact Te L with extensive features. This includes a 50-l container with adjustable push handle and drain hose, as well as an integrated device socket.
Fine dust, coarse dirt, liquids: Our NT 50/1 Tact Te L wet and dry vacuum cleaner really can handle anything. With its 50-l container with bumper, metal swivel castors and an oil-resistant drain hose, as well as a height-adjustable push handle, it is ideal for cleaning workstations and machines in production, workshops and on construction sites. This makes it ideal for particularly demanding customers in industry and construction who rely on professional machines every day and value uninterrupted, dust-free working. This is ensured by, among other things, the proven Tact filter cleaning system and the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter. An integrated power outlet on the machine with automatic switch-on/switch-off function makes working with power tools easier, while the central rotary switch allows you to easily select suction programmes and the speed can be continuously adjusted using a separate rotary knob. A comprehensive range of accessories is also included as standard and can be conveniently stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage.xtensive, newly developed accessories come as standard with this and can be easily stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage feature.
Features and benefits
Adjustable, ergonomic push handleThanks to a quick-release fastener, the adjustable push handle adapts to the height of the operator. The push handle can be easily folded away to save space when storing the machine.
Oil-resistant drain hoseOil-resistant, integrated drain hose for easy emptying of liquids.
Wide floor nozzle with quick-change insertsFloor nozzle with brush strip and squeegee inserts. Effortless switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Central rotary switch
- Convenient switching between suction programmes via central rotary switch.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|24
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 370 x 1045
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Push handle
Equipment
- Dust class: L
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic preparation
- Filter cleaning: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning