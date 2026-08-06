Fine dust, coarse dirt, liquids: Our NT 50/1 Tact Te L wet and dry vacuum cleaner really can handle anything. With its 50-l container with bumper, metal swivel castors and an oil-resistant drain hose, as well as a height-adjustable push handle, it is ideal for cleaning workstations and machines in production, workshops and on construction sites. This makes it ideal for particularly demanding customers in industry and construction who rely on professional machines every day and value uninterrupted, dust-free working. This is ensured by, among other things, the proven Tact filter cleaning system and the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter. An integrated power outlet on the machine with automatic switch-on/switch-off function makes working with power tools easier, while the central rotary switch allows you to easily select suction programmes and the speed can be continuously adjusted using a separate rotary knob. A comprehensive range of accessories is also included as standard and can be conveniently stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage.xtensive, newly developed accessories come as standard with this and can be easily stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage feature.