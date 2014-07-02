The NT 55/2 Tact² Me I is part of the top class of professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The machine is equipped with a further development of the tried-and-tested Tact system for filter cleaning and achieves maximum productivity. The innovative wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers two motors and impresses with constantly high suction power. The machine also convinces with the extra-long service life of the filters. For continuous, uninterrupted work without the constant thought of a filter replacement. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is suitable both for removing large quantities of fine dust, as well as removing coarse dirt and water. Classic areas of application include the construction sector, the food sector, the automotive segment or industry in general.