When working with extremely high water pressures, it is essential to take protective measures to minimise the risk of injury in the event of a mishap or accident. Our protective suit, which is resistant to high pressures of up to 1000 bar, reliably protects users and third parties against the risks associated with direct contact with the high-pressure water jet. It also features reflectors for improved visibility, and is abrasion- and cut-resistant, waterproof, washable and breathable. The protective suit provides excellent freedom of movement and is pleasantly lightweight, making it very comfortable to wear.