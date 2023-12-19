Signature line
The origin of WOW. Only the best and most innovative products in the indoor categories bear Alfred Kärcher's signature and are part of the Signature Line*.
The pioneer Alfred Kärcher
Alfred Kärcher, the founder of our company, was a passionate visionary and a true pioneer of WOW. His name is synonymous with innovation and the highest quality standards. In his honor, we have created a new line of high-end devices: the Signature Line. The signature underlines the spirit of innovation and quality that makes the Signature Line appliances the best Kärcher products in their category.
Choose the best
If only the best was always so easy to find. With us, you can recognize the most powerful, innovative indoor products by the high-quality packaging and, of course, Alfred Kärcher's original signature. The high-end devices of the Signature Line come with even more comprehensive equipment than our other products and sometimes include exclusive accessories that are only available for these products.
Home & Garden App
Register your Signature Line device in the Home & Garden app to get support, cleaning tips, user advice and more besides when assembling and setting up your device – so you can enjoy the best possible cleaning results. For added convenience, you can also use the app to activate the extended warranty for your product.More information about the Home & Garden app
Our Signature Line Products
*Range only available at selected retailers.