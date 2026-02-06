PC 15
Pipe cleaning kit with 15 m hose for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for removing blockages. With practical changing system and two nozzles included.
The practical and versatile pipe cleaning kit for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for effectively clearing blockages. The scope of supply includes two different nozzles, which can be changed quickly thanks to the screw connection. The jet nozzle has a powerful forward thrust with four high-pressure jets pointing backwards – ideal for downpipes and for removing blockages of solid matter. The rotating nozzle is used for preventive maintenance cleaning. Its 360° cleaning system effectively removes deposits from inside the pipe walls. This prevents blockages from forming in the first place. The shape of the nozzles is optimised to ensure there are no ridges at the point where they connect to the high-pressure hose. This minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe. The 15-metre, flexible quality hose is reinforced with textile braiding – for easy handling in angled pipe systems. The hose features kink protection and brass connections for a long service life. Suitable for application both in the home and in the outside area in combination with all Kärcher water blasters of classes K 2 to K 7.
Features and benefits
Practical changing system with two different nozzlesSimple nozzle changes. Jet nozzle with powerful feed, ideal for cleaning downpipes and removing blockages. Rotating nozzle with 360° cleaning effect – for powerful maintenance cleaning of the inside of pipes to prevent blockages.
Powerful cleaning with high pressureLoosens blockages from pipes quickly and effectively. Environmentally friendly application without chemicals. The hose is automatically pushed forwards in the pipe by the water pressure.
Flexible hose with textile braidingEasy handling in angled pipe systems. Designed for easy storage.
Optimised nozzle shape
- Ridge-free connection to the hose minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe.
- Compact design for maximum freedom of movement.
Connections and nozzles made of durable brass and stainless steel
- Long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 80
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Pipes
- Downpipes
- Drains