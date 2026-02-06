Suction hose SH 3
3 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
The suction hose is suitable for all K 4 to K 7 devices and makes it possible to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
Features and benefits
Easy suction
- Rapid drawing of stored water; water supply for pressure washers
Very handy
- Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 60
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.