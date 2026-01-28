WB 130 rotating wash brush
Always in motion: The rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment cleans smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Quick attachment changes thanks to the integrated release lever.
When combined with the interchangeable Universal attachment, the WB 130 rotating wash brush from Kärcher is particularly suitable for surfaces like paint, glass or plastic. The powerful rotation ensures effective and thorough cleaning. The wash brush has a release lever for quick and easy attachment changes without contact with dirt and comes with a transparent cover for an impressive cleaning experience. If needed, detergent can also be used and applied with the brush connected to the water blaster. The wash brush is suitable for use with all Kärcher water blasters in the K 2 to K 7 ranges. The two interchangeable Car & Bike and Home & Garden attachments, available separately, are specially adapted for delicate or resistant surfaces.
Features and benefits
Rotating brush head
- Gentle and efficient cleaning action.
- Convenient and comfortable cleaning.
Attachment change via release lever
- Quicker and easier attachment change without contact with dirt.
- Always keep your hands clean.
- Choose the right attachment for different applications.
Detergent application with the brush connected to the pressure washer
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Transparent casing
- Cleaning experience thanks to visible technology.
Integrated bristle rink
- Reduces spray water and protects both the user and the surroundings.
Compatible with garden hose adapter
- Connection to garden hose, can be used without pressure washer.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|305 x 156 x 137
If you have any questions about the previous model, the WB 120, please contact one of our service partners or Kärcher retailers.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Winter gardens
- Garage doors
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Privacy screen elements
- Balcony claddings
- Windowsills