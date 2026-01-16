The 5/8" 25m Performance Plus garden hose is perfect for watering small to medium gardens. The high-quality multi-layered woven material is designed to be flexible and provide greater durability, whilst also having an improved feel and being extremely resistant to kinks. What's more, the garden hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 45 bar whilst also being resistant to temperatures between -20 and +60 °C. Compatible with all standard watering systems. Comes with a 15-year guarantee.