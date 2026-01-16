Hose Performance Plus 5/8" -25m
Robust and extremely resistant to kinks, the Performance Plus garden hose is made from high-quality multi-layered woven material – for proven quality and performance.
The 5/8" 25m Performance Plus garden hose is perfect for watering small to medium gardens. The high-quality multi-layered woven material is designed to be flexible and provide greater durability, whilst also having an improved feel and being extremely resistant to kinks. What's more, the garden hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 45 bar whilst also being resistant to temperatures between -20 and +60 °C. Compatible with all standard watering systems. Comes with a 15-year guarantee.
Features and benefits
Easy to handle garden hose with pressure resitstant armouring
- For ease of use.
Intermediate which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose
15 year warranty
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|5/8″
|Hose length (m)
|25
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 360 x 115
Compatible machines
- K 3 eco!Booster Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.