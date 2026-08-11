Add-on kit Y-distributor compressed air
Special Y-fitting for connecting 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section to dry ice blasters.
The specially designed Y-fitting enables the connection of 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section directly to Kärcher dry-ice blasting systems with innovative Liquid-to-Pellet process. The easy-to-install accessory leads to an increase in the amount of compressed air for supplying the Ice Blaster and thus to a direct increase in the cleaning performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|4.2 x 3.9 x 1.1