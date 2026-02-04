The IB 10/8 L2P, the world's first dry ice blaster with integrated dry ice production made from liquid CO₂. Thanks to an innovative process, the dry ice pellets are made from liquid CO₂ when needed. L2P stands for "Liquid-to-Pellet". Since liquid CO₂ can be stored in gas cylinders for practically an unlimited amount of time, the usual time-consuming process of creating dry ice is avoided. The very low compressed air consumption of the machine also significantly reduces infrastructure requirements. The IB 10/8 L2P cleans gently – and is perfect for complex contours such as grooves, bearings, and burnt-on encrustations in cases of heavy contamination.