Angle nozzle short L2P Ø3mm / 90°
In the angled nozzle, the jet is deflected sideways by 90°. It is particularly suitable for cleaning complex structures, indentations and highly angled areas.
The angled nozzle deflects the jet by 90°, making it ideal for cleaning complex structures, indentations and highly angled areas. This nozzle is largely made of plastic using the innovative 3D printing process. This eliminates the limitations of conventional manufacturing methods and the nozzle achieves optimum cleaning performance. The nozzle can be easily extended using the separately available extensions for angled nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (lb)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|5.3 x 1.8 x 0.9