Anti-static bend
Ergonomic 1-3/8 inch diameter (DN 35) with soft grip and airflow control slide.
The ergonomic design makes this vacuum accessory easy to grip, while the airflow control slide allows you to easily regulate the level of suction power. 1-3/8 inch diameter (DN 35) with soft grip.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11.2 x 3.5 x 2
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