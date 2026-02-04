BVL 3/1 Bp Backpack Vacuum
Cleaning in tight spaces: The ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered BVL 3/1 Bp Pack backpack vacuum stands out from the crowd for its robust EPP material and its great value for money.
Ultra-lightweight, powerful, and battery-powered: It's the first vacuum of its kind to boast a carrying weight on the back of just 9.9 lbs, thanks to the innovative EPP material, particularly robust and hard-wearing despite its low weight. Whether for school custodians, tradespeople, or for use in private households – it takes the hard work out of spot cleaning and cleaning stairs: The powerful backpack vacuum cleaner with a 0.8-gallon container volume is the perfect solution for cleaning in tight spaces. The ergonomic carrying frame of the backpack vacuum cleaner reduces user strain. Thanks to the practical control panel on the waist strap for controlling all important operating and additional functions, the BVL 3/1 Bp Pack is extremely user-friendly and can be operated effortlessly. Various accessories are included as standard – the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ 36-volt lithium-ion battery, the compatible fast charger, and a tear-resistant fleece filter bag. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra.
Features and benefits
Brushless EC drive
- High wear resistance and long service life.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|189 / 18.9
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (ft²)
|approx. 1300 (5.0 Ah) / approx. 1400 (6.0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 52 (5.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (5.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 73 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 41 (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time (min)
|98 / 138
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Color
|Black
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|10.8
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|15.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|18.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|8.7 x 12.5 x 17.7
Accessories
- Telescopic suction tube, material: aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Motor protective filter
Equipment
- Carrying frame
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Videos
Cleaning application
- Stair cleaning made easy
Accessories
