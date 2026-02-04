Ultra-lightweight, powerful, and battery-powered: It's the first vacuum of its kind to boast a carrying weight on the back of just 9.9 lbs, thanks to the innovative EPP material, particularly robust and hard-wearing despite its low weight. Whether for school custodians, tradespeople, or for use in private households – it takes the hard work out of spot cleaning and cleaning stairs: The powerful backpack vacuum cleaner with a 0.8-gallon container volume is the perfect solution for cleaning in tight spaces. The ergonomic carrying frame of the backpack vacuum cleaner reduces user strain. Thanks to the practical control panel on the waist strap for controlling all important operating and additional functions, the BVL 3/1 Bp Pack is extremely user-friendly and can be operated effortlessly. Various accessories are included as standard – the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ 36-volt lithium-ion battery, the compatible fast charger, and a tear-resistant fleece filter bag. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra.