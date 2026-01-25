The BVL 5/1 Bp is the first backpack vacuum to not only be ultra-lightweight, but simultaneously deliver superior cleaning capability. Thanks to an innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene) material, the carrying weight on the back with the Battery Power+ battery equipped is only 13 lbs. With an output of 500 watts, a long battery running time and a 1.3 gal. container, the backpack vacuum is ideal for narrow spaces where cleaning is difficult such as movie theater seating, buses, trains or airplanes. Featuring an ergonomic carrying frame, and adaptable design to accommodate right or left-handed operation. The operator uses a control panel on the waist strap to control all important operating functions. The brushless EC drive is also extremely resistant to wear and tear. A HEPA-14 filter is also optionally available.