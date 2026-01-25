BVL 5/1 Bp Backpack Vacuum
The world's first battery-powered backpack vacuum cleaner made from ultra-lightweight EPP material. Nearly half the weight of its predecessor.
The BVL 5/1 Bp is the first backpack vacuum to not only be ultra-lightweight, but simultaneously deliver superior cleaning capability. Thanks to an innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene) material, the carrying weight on the back with the Battery Power+ battery equipped is only 13 lbs. With an output of 500 watts, a long battery running time and a 1.3 gal. container, the backpack vacuum is ideal for narrow spaces where cleaning is difficult such as movie theater seating, buses, trains or airplanes. Featuring an ergonomic carrying frame, and adaptable design to accommodate right or left-handed operation. The operator uses a control panel on the waist strap to control all important operating functions. The brushless EC drive is also extremely resistant to wear and tear. A HEPA-14 filter is also optionally available.
Features and benefits
Brushless EC drive
- High wear resistance and long service life.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22.3
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|6
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (ft²)
|approx. 1600 (6.0 Ah) / approx. 2150 (7.5 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 64 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 30 (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time (min)
|44 / 68
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Color
|Black
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|11
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|16.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|19.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|8.7 x 12.6 x 20.1
Accessories
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chromed
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Motor protective filter
Equipment
- Carrying frame
- Filter bag material: Fleece
