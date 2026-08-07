Dirt blaster
The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life.
The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Max. 4,350 PSI, 185°F.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|45
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.2
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