Extension angle nozzle cpl. L2P
Extension for the L2P angled nozzles. The extension is 100 mm long. Several extensions can be screwed together.
Extension for the L2P angled nozzles. The extension is made entirely of plastic to prevent damage to the item being cleaned. However, the threads are reinforced with metal to ensure a long service life. The extension is 100 millimetres long. Several extensions can be screwed together.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (lb)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|4.6 x 0.8 x 0.8