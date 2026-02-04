Filter bag fleece WD 1 Compact Battery
Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.
For a powerful performance: The 3-ply fleece filter bags, which have been specially developed for the battery-powered WD 1 Compact Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner, are extremely tear-resistant and offer impressive dust retention and optimum suction power. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for the suction of moist dirt. Four bags are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher battery-powered WD 1 Compact Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to demanding applications
3-ply fleece material for excellent dust retention and optimum suction power
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|21.7 x 3.9 x 4.7
Cleaning application
- Dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.