WD 1 Compact Cordless Wet/Dry Vac Set
Kit consisting of the WD 1 Compact Cordless Wet/dry Vacuum, 18V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher battery and 18V fast charger
Thanks to battery operation, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery provides maximum freedom of movement, can be used without connection to mains power and is also extremely lightweight and compact. Depending on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery used (battery not included in the scope of supply), the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can run for 10 to 20 minutes. The WD 1 Compact Battery also has a robust seven-litre plastic container, as well as a cartridge filter for conveniently vacuuming dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. Further equipment features: the flow-optimised suction hose and special accessories, such as the crevice and upholstery nozzles, contribute greatly to optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness – not least when cleaning car interiors. Another practical detail is the flexible rubber band, which can be used to fix the suction hose perfectly in place. The WD 1 Compact Battery makes cleaning a pleasure thanks to additional features such as the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and accessory storage solution. And thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V battery platform, batteriesfrom other 18 V Battery Power devices can also be used in the WD 1 Compact Battery. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which areknown to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .
Features and benefits
18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Compact, portable designIndividual and flexible use. Convenient to transport.
Special cartridge filterSwitch to wet cleaning without removing the filter!
Special accessories for interior car cleaning
- Ideal for interior car cleaning.
- Great cleaning results: wheather dry, wet, coarse, or fine dirt
- Maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Integrated blower function
- Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from gravel.
Practical hose storage
- Simple to secure the suction hose for transport using the rubber band.
Built in accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For easy container opening and closing.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Cleaning application
- Vehicle interior
- Mobile homes
- Areas around the home and garden
- Tool shed
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Driveway