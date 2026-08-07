FR 50 surface cleaner
Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 19.69 in. (500 mm) working width. Ideal for large areas.
With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel casters and detergent dosing system. The FR 50 surface cleaner is hot water resistant, has a stainless steel housing and a working width of 19.69 in. (500 mm), suitable for cleaning large areas. The FR 50 features double ceramic bearings, convenient push handle, non-marking swivel casters and integrated low-pressure detergent dosing system. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Technical data: Max. 3,625 PSI, 475 GPH, 176°F.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|30.9
Accessories
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