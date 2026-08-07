With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel casters and detergent dosing system. The FR 50 surface cleaner is hot water resistant, has a stainless steel housing and a working width of 19.69 in. (500 mm), suitable for cleaning large areas. The FR 50 features double ceramic bearings, convenient push handle, non-marking swivel casters and integrated low-pressure detergent dosing system. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Technical data: Max. 3,625 PSI, 475 GPH, 176°F.