Specially designed for safe and comfortable use with dry-ice cleaning systems from Kärcher: The compact and ergonomic jet gun with control cable not only sits perfectly in the hand, it also has a locking system for the trigger, which effectively prevents accidental start-up. The activation of the dry ice using an ON/OFF switch is also very user-friendly and easily realised. The comprehensive set also includes a nozzle quick-change system, nozzle light, as well as 5-metre robust and durable spray hose.