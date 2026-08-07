Inno foam kit

High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS units for cleaning or disinfection.

Inno foam kit - the innovative high-pressure foam system for mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (lb) 4.4
Accessories
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