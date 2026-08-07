Power Nozzle Set
The Power Nozzle Set allows your easily reach narrow and hard to reach spaces with your Kärcher steam cleaner.
The Kärcher Power Nozzle Set expands the application area of Kärcher steam cleaners to easily fit into narrow and hard to reach spaces. The Kärcher Power Nozzle quickly attaches to the wand of the Karcher SC 3 EasyFix. Conveniently fits into small or narrow crevices to help deep clean your car or home. The narrowed opening allows for a more powerful spray of steam. Includes extension piece. Genuine Kärcher product.
Features and benefits
Narrowed opening for steam outlet
- The cleaning power of the steam jet is increased
- The increased cleaning power enables dirt to be more easily removed from crevices and corners
Extension piece for the detail nozzle
- Effortlessly access hard-to-reach areas
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|4.2 x 0.8 x 0.8
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc)
Find parts for Power Nozzle Set
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.