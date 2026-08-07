The Kärcher Power Nozzle Set expands the application area of Kärcher steam cleaners to easily fit into narrow and hard to reach spaces. The Kärcher Power Nozzle quickly attaches to the wand of the Karcher SC 3 EasyFix. Conveniently fits into small or narrow crevices to help deep clean your car or home. The narrowed opening allows for a more powerful spray of steam. Includes extension piece. Genuine Kärcher product.