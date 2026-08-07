The Kärcher Round Brush Set includes stiff nylon brushes that aid in the removal of stuck on dirt and grime. Set includes 2 colors – yellow and black – to keep applications areas separate (one color for kitchen and the other for bath, for example.) The Kärcher Round Brush Set works great on grout, faucets, oven doors, etc. The brushes quickly attach to the wand of the Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix. Genuine Kärcher product.