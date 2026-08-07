Round Brush Set
The Kärcher Round Brush Set includes stiff nylon brushes that aid in the removal of stuck on dirt and grime
The Kärcher Round Brush Set includes stiff nylon brushes that aid in the removal of stuck on dirt and grime. Set includes 2 colors – yellow and black – to keep applications areas separate (one color for kitchen and the other for bath, for example.) The Kärcher Round Brush Set works great on grout, faucets, oven doors, etc. The brushes quickly attach to the wand of the Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix. Genuine Kärcher product.
Features and benefits
Two different colors (black and yellow)
- Hygienic work in various areas of use (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc)
High quality material of the bristles
- Remove stubborn dirt easily.
- Long lifetime thanks to slower wear of the bristles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|1.6 x 1 x 1
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc)
- Cleaning drains.
- Sink
- Kitchen work surfaces
- Faucets and toilets
- Bathroom