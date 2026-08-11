Round spray nozzle long 3x10
Long power round jet nozzle for dry ice cleaning systems from Kärcher. For abrasive applications, such as removing stubborn encrustations, paint, oil or soot. With quick-change system.
Perfect for the effective cleaning of components, injection moulds or even robotic lawnmowers with dry-ice blasting systems. The long round jet nozzle made from robust stainless steel and aluminium facilitates particularly abrasive applications and easily removes heavy dirt and encrustations caused by oils, greases, lubricants or soot. The corresponding quick-change system ensures handling the nozzle is simple, quick and comfortable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.3