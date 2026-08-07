SC Decalcification Cartridge

Quick and efficient descaling of your Kärcher SC steam cleaner. All you need to do is insert the cartridge and you're done!

Simple and effective: when the descaling cartridge symbol lights up red on the display of your SC 3 device, simply remove the current descaling cartridge and insert the new one. Then press the reset button – and you're good to continue steam cleaning as before.

Features and benefits
Protects the appliance technology from calcification
  • Supports the long-lasting performance of the steam cleaner.
Simple and quick cartridge replacement
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (lb) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.4
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 2.2 x 2.2 x 6.4
Cleaning application
  • Descaler for Kärcher steam cleaners