Vacuum Brush, 20"
Soft roller brush with a length of 20.00 in. (508 mm) and standard black polyamide bristles for all common applications.
Roller brush with a length of 20.00 in. (508 mm). The roller is equipped with black 1.14 in. (29 mm) plastic bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.01 in. (0.30 mm). Please note that two brushes are required for cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hardness grade
|medium-hard
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|2.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|20.3 x 3.9 x 3.9