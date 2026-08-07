Vacuum Brush, 20"

Soft roller brush with a length of 20.00 in. (508 mm) and standard black polyamide bristles for all common applications.

Roller brush with a length of 20.00 in. (508 mm). The roller is equipped with black 1.14 in. (29 mm) plastic bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.01 in. (0.30 mm). Please note that two brushes are required for cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Hardness grade medium-hard
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Color Black
Weight (lb) 1.6
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 2.4
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 20.3 x 3.9 x 3.9