The Chariot CV 60/1 Deluxe is our next generation of a stand-on vacuum. Specifically designed with the user in mind, to focus on seamless operation and comfort while also greatly improving performance and productivity. HEPA-rated vacuum bags offer optimal health protection for users. Featuring our new Comfort Ride System, operators have less fatigue. An implemented brush cartridge offers dual counter-rotating brushes to deliver superb accuracy and increase debris capture. The dynamic speed control dial provides programmable user specific speeds to adapt to any workforce. The re-engineered drive motor allows flawless operation on ramps and padded carpets, and makes this Chariot a must have in your floor cleaning equipment fleet.