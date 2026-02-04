Chariot™ CV 60/1 RS Bp Deluxe + AGM + OBC
The next gen Chariot™ vacuum is built for all. The Chariot CV 60/1 Deluxe is an agile, intuitive stand-on vacuum with improved performance, productivity and overall operator experience.
The Chariot CV 60/1 Deluxe is our next generation of a stand-on vacuum. Specifically designed with the user in mind, to focus on seamless operation and comfort while also greatly improving performance and productivity. HEPA-rated vacuum bags offer optimal health protection for users. Featuring our new Comfort Ride System, operators have less fatigue. An implemented brush cartridge offers dual counter-rotating brushes to deliver superb accuracy and increase debris capture. The dynamic speed control dial provides programmable user specific speeds to adapt to any workforce. The re-engineered drive motor allows flawless operation on ramps and padded carpets, and makes this Chariot a must have in your floor cleaning equipment fleet.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Working width (in)
|24
|Brush quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1026
|Operating noise level-std. mode (dB(A))
|67
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|850
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|49 x 28 x 52
Accessories
