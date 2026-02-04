Chariot™ CV 60/1 RS Bp Deluxe + LiFe + OBC
The next gen Chariot™ vacuum is built for all. The Chariot CV 60/1 Deluxe is an agile, intuitive stand-on vacuum with improved performance, productivity and overall operator experience.
Intuitive, agile and seamless to operate. The CV 60/1 Deluxe stand-on vacuum is our next generation of Chariots. Specifically designed with the user in mind, these vacuums focus on seamless operation and comfort while also greatly improving performance and productivity. HEPA-rated vacuum bags offer optimal health protection for users. Also featuring our new Comfort Ride System to address operator fatigue. An implemented brush cartridge offers dual counter-rotating brushes to deliver superb accuracy and increase debris capture. The dynamic speed control dial provides programmable user specific speeds to adapt to any workforce. In conjunction with the re-engineered drive motor allowing flawless operation on ramps and padded carpets, makes this Chariot a linchpin in any floor care equipment fleet
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|38.4
|Working width (in)
|24
|Brush quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1026
|Operating noise level-std. mode (dB(A))
|67
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|850
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|49 x 28 x 52
Accessories
Find parts for Chariot™ CV 60/1 RS Bp Deluxe + LiFe + OBC
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.