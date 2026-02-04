Intuitive, agile and seamless to operate. The CV 60/1 Deluxe stand-on vacuum is our next generation of Chariots. Specifically designed with the user in mind, these vacuums focus on seamless operation and comfort while also greatly improving performance and productivity. HEPA-rated vacuum bags offer optimal health protection for users. Also featuring our new Comfort Ride System to address operator fatigue. An implemented brush cartridge offers dual counter-rotating brushes to deliver superb accuracy and increase debris capture. The dynamic speed control dial provides programmable user specific speeds to adapt to any workforce. In conjunction with the re-engineered drive motor allowing flawless operation on ramps and padded carpets, makes this Chariot a linchpin in any floor care equipment fleet