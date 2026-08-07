Karcher OEM replacement battery for VCN Stick Vacuums. Fits VCN 4 & VCN 5 only (Model # 1.012-911.0 & Model #1.012-912.0). Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery: 25.2V / 3.0 Ah / 75.6 Wh. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.