Wallpaper Remover Nozzle for Kärcher Steam Cleaners
Stripper nozzle for ideal removal of wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam.
Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam. With this accessory your Kärcher steam cleaner can be used for removing wallpaper and decorating.
Features and benefits
Attachment with steam opening and scraper
- Kind to the skin - quickly removes wallpaper and wallpaper adhesive without chemicals
Wide steam coverage
- Quickly removes wallpaper from large areas
No escaping of steam
- Steam quickly penetrates into the wallpaper
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|12.6 x 8.7 x 3.9
Cleaning application
- Wallpaper
- Even stubborn dirt