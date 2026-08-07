Window nozzle Comfort

Features and benefits
Window nozzle Comfort: Steam openings in the nozzle
Steam openings in the nozzle
The glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt.
Window nozzle Comfort: High-quality squeegee blade
High-quality squeegee blade
Streak-free cleaning for windows, mirrors and many other glass surfaces. Moisture and loosened dirt are removed effectively.
Window nozzle Comfort: Long, flexible squeegee blade
Long, flexible squeegee blade
The particularly long squeegee blade of the window nozzle ensures perfect cleaning results, even in hard-to-reach corners.
Cleaning without chemicals
  • The hot steam has a very powerful dirt-dissolving effect. At the same time, the method is sustainable because there is no need to use additional detergents.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (lb) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 5.5 x 8.9 x 1.7
Videos
Cleaning application
  • Windows and glass surfaces