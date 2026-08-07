Window nozzle Comfort
Features and benefits
Steam openings in the nozzleThe glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt.
High-quality squeegee bladeStreak-free cleaning for windows, mirrors and many other glass surfaces. Moisture and loosened dirt are removed effectively.
Long, flexible squeegee bladeThe particularly long squeegee blade of the window nozzle ensures perfect cleaning results, even in hard-to-reach corners.
Cleaning without chemicals
- The hot steam has a very powerful dirt-dissolving effect. At the same time, the method is sustainable because there is no need to use additional detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (lb)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|5.5 x 8.9 x 1.7
Videos
Cleaning application
- Windows and glass surfaces