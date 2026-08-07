WV 6 Narrow Suction Lip (6.7")

For the replacement of the squeegee blades (6.7") of the WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner. For a streak-free cleaning result.

The squeegee blades (6.7") of the WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner can be replaced quickly and easily and always ensure streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Color yellow
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 6.7 x 1.2 x 0.9
Cleaning application
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Flat tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Kitchen work surfaces