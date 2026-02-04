The AB 84 air blower is a powerful mobile dehydration machine that features impact-proof, aerodynamic plastic housing with integrated power cord storage. It includes an ergonomic, retractable upright handle and large transport wheels for easy mobility. The AB 84 is designed with a powerful radial fan, and can be operated at three different speeds to reduce drying time considerably. It also features a built-in carpet clip to make cleaning loosely laid carpets a breeze.