AB 84
The AB 84 air blower is a powerful mobile dehydration machine that features impact-proof, aerodynamic plastic housing with integrated power cord storage. It includes an ergonomic, retractable upright handle and large transport wheels for easy mobility. The AB 84 is designed with a powerful radial fan, and can be operated at three different speeds to reduce drying time considerably. It also features a built-in carpet clip to make cleaning loosely laid carpets a breeze.
Specifications
Technical data
|Speed levels
|3
|Air flow rate (level 1 / 2 / 3) (m³/min)
|56 / 70 / 84
|Motor rating (level 1 / 2 / 3) (rpm)
|1200 / 1400 / 1600
|Amps (W)
|max. 700
|Length of cord (ft)
|20
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|18.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|16 x 19 x 19
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|18.8
Accessories
- Chassis
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- Robust plastic housing
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Handle: height adjustable
- Carpet holding clip
Find parts for AB 84
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.