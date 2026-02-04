AB 84

The AB 84 air blower is a powerful mobile dehydration machine made for use after spray extraction cleaning. With its ergonomic handle and wheels, it is easily transportable. The powerful air blower ensures a fast dehydration time, and is useful in cleaning up water damage in buildings.

The AB 84 air blower is a powerful mobile dehydration machine that features impact-proof, aerodynamic plastic housing with integrated power cord storage. It includes an ergonomic, retractable upright handle and large transport wheels for easy mobility. The AB 84 is designed with a powerful radial fan, and can be operated at three different speeds to reduce drying time considerably. It also features a built-in carpet clip to make cleaning loosely laid carpets a breeze.

Specifications

Technical data

Speed levels 3
Air flow rate (level 1 / 2 / 3) (m³/min) 56 / 70 / 84
Motor rating (level 1 / 2 / 3) (rpm) 1200 / 1400 / 1600
Amps (W) max. 700
Length of cord (ft) 20
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 18.8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 16 x 19 x 19
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 18.8

Accessories

  • Chassis

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Robust plastic housing
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Handle: height adjustable
  • Carpet holding clip
