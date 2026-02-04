KIRA B 100 R

This robotic scrubber autonomously cleans large areas and specified routes quickly and safely, sensing and avoiding people and obstacles. Let your team focus on what they do best while the KIRA B 100 R takes care of the floors.

The KIRA B 100 R Autonomous Robotic Floor Scrubber is the perfect addition to any business looking for a more efficient and productive way to clean floors. The KIRA B 100 R can be operated in either autonomous or manual mode to clean any hard floor surface utilizing pad or brush options. With Brain OS at its core, the KIRA B 100 R is equipped to handle real world environments flawlessly, improving cleaning consistency and coverage while avoiding people and obstacles for a safe and worry-free experience. Users interface with a simple, one touch operation for all cleaning functions. Real-time notifications provide updates to operators when cleaning routes are complete, and reporting tools provide managers with key insights into operational performance metrics. Additional features include a chemical metering system and indication lights.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Drive DC motor
Brush working width (in) 26
Brush contact pressure (lb) 76 - 165
Brush speed (rpm) 210
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 29 / 29
Theoretical area performance, autonomous (ft²) 28928
Voltage (V) 24
Number of batteries 4
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah) 6 / 240
Speed, autonomous (mph) max. 4
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) max. 68
Aisle turn-around width, autonomous (in) 71
Hill climbing ability (%) max. 2
Aisle width, autonomous (in) min. 33.8
Weight, empty (lb) 618
Weight without accessories (lb) 618
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 880
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 61.6 x 33.8 x 56.7
