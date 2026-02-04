KIRA B 100 R
This robotic scrubber autonomously cleans large areas and specified routes quickly and safely, sensing and avoiding people and obstacles. Let your team focus on what they do best while the KIRA B 100 R takes care of the floors.
The KIRA B 100 R Autonomous Robotic Floor Scrubber is the perfect addition to any business looking for a more efficient and productive way to clean floors. The KIRA B 100 R can be operated in either autonomous or manual mode to clean any hard floor surface utilizing pad or brush options. With Brain OS at its core, the KIRA B 100 R is equipped to handle real world environments flawlessly, improving cleaning consistency and coverage while avoiding people and obstacles for a safe and worry-free experience. Users interface with a simple, one touch operation for all cleaning functions. Real-time notifications provide updates to operators when cleaning routes are complete, and reporting tools provide managers with key insights into operational performance metrics. Additional features include a chemical metering system and indication lights.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Drive
|DC motor
|Brush working width (in)
|26
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|76 - 165
|Brush speed (rpm)
|210
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|29 / 29
|Theoretical area performance, autonomous (ft²)
|28928
|Voltage (V)
|24
|Number of batteries
|4
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah)
|6 / 240
|Speed, autonomous (mph)
|max. 4
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 68
|Aisle turn-around width, autonomous (in)
|71
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|max. 2
|Aisle width, autonomous (in)
|min. 33.8
|Weight, empty (lb)
|618
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|618
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|880
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|61.6 x 33.8 x 56.7
Videos
Detergents
