The KIRA B 100 R Autonomous Robotic Floor Scrubber is the perfect addition to any business looking for a more efficient and productive way to clean floors. The KIRA B 100 R can be operated in either autonomous or manual mode to clean any hard floor surface utilizing pad or brush options. With Brain OS at its core, the KIRA B 100 R is equipped to handle real world environments flawlessly, improving cleaning consistency and coverage while avoiding people and obstacles for a safe and worry-free experience. Users interface with a simple, one touch operation for all cleaning functions. Real-time notifications provide updates to operators when cleaning routes are complete, and reporting tools provide managers with key insights into operational performance metrics. Additional features include a chemical metering system and indication lights.