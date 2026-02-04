KIRA B 50
Efficient, time-saving, easy, safe, flexible – and fully automated: The KIRA B 50 autonomous floor scrubber is a great cleaning solution for medium to large areas.
The Kärcher KIRA B 50 autonomous floor scrubber is a practical addition to any cleaning team. Intelligently, autonomously and with the functionality of a floor scrubber, it takes on cleaning for medium to large areas efficiently and with consistent cleaning results, therefore relieving pressure on the cleaning team, who can instead focus on more higher value tasks. Intuitive user guidance with a large touch display allows the robot to be set up quickly, without the need for any expert knowledge. The optional docking station facilitates fully autonomous working, including filling with fresh water, emptying dirty water, rinsing the tank and charging the long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery. One roller brush head pre-sweeps and scrubs in a single work step, while the integrated side brush eliminates the need for manual edge cleaning. High-performance sensors and software ensure navigation is reliable, collisions are safely prevented and obstacles avoided. For the purposes of documentation and monitoring, the KIRA B 50 sends status messages to mobile devices and creates detailed cleaning reports in the corresponding web portal.
Features and benefits
Easy Operation
- Clearly organized, safe control of all device functions via the touch display.
- Step-by-step user guidance for easy, intuitive operation.
- Simple to set up and easy to use the robot without expert knowledge.
Robust and Reliable Navigation
- High-performance sensors with 360° detection of the environment and lateral monitoring.
- Safe avoidance of collisions and obstacle guide.
- Intelligent free travel maneuvers in the event of blockages.
Docking Station (optional)
- Enables fully autonomous operation.
- Resources can be autonomously topped up by a robot (refilling the fresh water, draining the dirty water, rinsing the tank, charging the battery).
- Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Safety-certified
- Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people.
- Safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327.
- Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas.
Quick Teaching of Autonomous Routes
- Intuitive teaching of cleaning routes.
- Teach & Repeat function for manual teaching of precise routes in cramped spaces.
- Smart Fill function for autonomous route planning of large open spaces.
Intuitive Route Editing
- All cleaning parameters can be easily adjusted after route creation.
- Creation of interlinked cleaning routes.
- Add no-go zones, speed filters, no-clean zones, horn zones, and interaction zones.
Web Portal
- Remote access to detailed information via Kärcher Equipment Management.
- Includes cleaning reports, notifications, device status and more.
- Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices.
Integrated side brush
- Enables thorough cleaning right up to the edge.
- Transports dirt directly into the cleaning channel.
- Reduces extra manual work to a minimum.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Rated input power (W)
|1600
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|750
|Voltage (V)
|24
|Number of batteries
|2
|Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah)
|24 / 160
|Battery runtime (h)
|approx. 3.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|max. 5.2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|max. 6
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|496
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|525.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|549.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|43.3 x 29.5 x 47.2
Accessories
- Battery and charger
- Suction bar incl.
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Spray lance
- Flashing beacon
Equipment
- DOSE
- With speed-dependent water dosing
- Large, high-resolution touch display
- Dockable
- Roller shutter control prepared
- autonomous cleaning
- Automatic pre-sweeping
- With manual driving mode
- Simple and intuitive setup without expert knowledge
- Powerful sensors
- Obstacle and fall detection
- Autonomous avoidance of obstacles
- Safety certified for public access
- Preparation of cleaning reports
- Mobile device notifications
- Calendar function
- Auto-Fill
- Colored lights to indicate the behavior and operating status of the robot
- Kärcher color and operating concept
- Electrical and mechanical float switch
- Communication interface: VDA 5050
- Detergent dosing
Videos
Cleaning application
- Medium to large areas with hard or resilient floor coverings
- Can be used where space is limited as well as in open spaces
- Suitable for use in public spaces
- Ideal in retail, healthcare settings, and public facilities
- Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning
Accessories
Detergents
