The KIRA BD 200 is an intelligent, fully autonomous floor scrubber with tried-and-tested disc brush engineering, making it ideal for smooth, delicate, and glossy flooring. It achieves high area performance with its large working width, fast driving speed, and durable brushes, all while operating remarkably quietly. This versatile machine offers a choice of different pads and brushes, including diamond pads to create or maintain a brilliant glossy finish. A powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility ensures reliable navigation, accurately recognizing obstacles, overhangs, and glass surfaces. For maximum autonomy, an optional docking station automatically handles fresh water filling, dirty water emptying, and battery charging, while a flexible calendar function allows for pre-planning and adapting cleaning tasks. Though capable of fully autonomous operation, the KIRA BD 200 can also be manually controlled as a ride-on machine and remains connected at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app.