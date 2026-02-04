Boost productivity and free up your cleaning team with the KIRA CV 50 Bp autonomous vacuum cleaner. This robot vacuum tackles monotonous vacuuming tasks, allowing your staff to focus on more intricate cleaning jobs simultaneously. The KIRA CV 50 Bp automatically maps and cleans the designated area, calculating the most efficient route. With its compact design, powerful 36V exchangeable batteries (additional batteries sold separately), and ergonomic maneuverability, it's perfect for cleaning carpets and hard floors. Its 13.7-inch cleaning width ensures it can reach under furniture, into corners, and right up to the wall. Equipped with a sophisticated multi-sensor system and precise LiDAR technology, the KIRA CV 50 Bp navigates safely and reliably. It's even certified for public use according to IEC 63327 safety standards. Control is simple with the KIRA Robots app and the integrated display – no technical expertise is needed.