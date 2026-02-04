KIRA CV 50 Bp
Boost productivity with the KIRA CV 50 Bp autonomous vacuum. This robot vacuum tackles vacuuming on both carpet and hard floors, allowing staff to focus on complex cleaning jobs.
Boost productivity and free up your cleaning team with the KIRA CV 50 Bp autonomous vacuum cleaner. This robot vacuum tackles monotonous vacuuming tasks, allowing your staff to focus on more intricate cleaning jobs simultaneously. The KIRA CV 50 Bp automatically maps and cleans the designated area, calculating the most efficient route. With its compact design, powerful 36V exchangeable batteries (additional batteries sold separately), and ergonomic maneuverability, it's perfect for cleaning carpets and hard floors. Its 13.7-inch cleaning width ensures it can reach under furniture, into corners, and right up to the wall. Equipped with a sophisticated multi-sensor system and precise LiDAR technology, the KIRA CV 50 Bp navigates safely and reliably. It's even certified for public use according to IEC 63327 safety standards. Control is simple with the KIRA Robots app and the integrated display – no technical expertise is needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Vacuum (psi)
|2.79
|Air flow (cfm)
|34
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Theoretical area performance, autonomous (ft²/hr)
|5,651.05
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|5,651.05
|Operating time in normal operation (two batteries) (min)
|140
|Operating time in ECO! mode (two batteries) (min)
|210
|Vacuum working width (in)
|13.77
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|6
|Container capacity (gal)
|1.18
|Speed, autonomous (mph)
|0.93
|Clearance height (in)
|12.6
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|2
|Battery charging time (h)
|58 / 81
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|33.3
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|43.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|54
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|22.8 x 22.8 x 11.8
Accessories
- Spray lance: 4 Piece(s)
- Roller brush quantity: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- autonomous cleaning
- Simple and intuitive setup without expert knowledge
- Obstacle and fall detection
- Powerful sensors
- Autonomous avoidance of obstacles
- Safety certified for public access
- Preparation of cleaning reports
- Mobile device notifications
- Kärcher color and operating concept
- operation using app
Videos
Accessories
Find parts for KIRA CV 50 Bp
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.