Professional grade alkaline formula for hard surface cleaning. Degreases and cleans hard surfaces found in commercial and institutional food service and kitchens. Quickly removes grease and grime, proteins, fats and food related stains. Ideal for stainless steel, glass, ceramic, terrazzo, and porcelain. Safe for use on tile and fixtures. Designed for use with Kärcher AP 100/50 M multi-purpose facility cleaning machine.