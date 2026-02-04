Vital Oxide® is a disinfectant cleaner and is listed on US EPA List N: Disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. It is effective in inhibiting mold and mildew. Eliminates malodors due to smoke, trash, septic systems, stale cooking and more, without using masking agents. It contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and kills a wide range of viruses, such as norovirus, and feline and canine coronaviruses. NSF listed D2 classification, Vital Oxide® kills 99.999% of bacteria on hard nonporous surfaces in 60 seconds. It is odorless, requires no rinse, and does not alter the taste of food that has been prepared on sanitized surfaces. Proven effective on pet dander, as well as dust mites and cockroach allergen. Safe to use on pet bedding and sleeping areas. Vital Oxide can be used for antimicrobial control in HVAC systems and air ducts, including odor causing bacteria, mold fungus and odor-causing fungi. Container size: 5 Gallon