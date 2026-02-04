Concrete Remover

Concrete Remover effectively removes concrete splatters and deposits from construction vehicles, equipment, tools and commercial surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

pH 2.2
Color yellow
Scent Sharp
Foaming Medium
Compatible machines

ADDITIONAL MODELS

Part No.

8.698-139.0

Cleaner

Concrete Remover

Container Size

(1) Five gallon container

Part No.

8.698-140.0

Cleaner

Concrete Remover

Container Size

55 gallon container