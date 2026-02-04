Concrete Remover
Concrete Remover effectively removes concrete splatters and deposits from construction vehicles, equipment, tools and commercial surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|pH
|2.2
|Color
|yellow
|Scent
|Sharp
|Foaming
|Medium
ADDITIONAL MODELS
Part No.
8.698-139.0
Cleaner
Concrete Remover
Container Size
(1) Five gallon container
Part No.
8.698-140.0
Cleaner
Concrete Remover
Container Size
55 gallon container