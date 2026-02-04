General Purpose Cleaner, 5gal

General Purpose Degreaser is a blend of ingredients formulated to provide a low-foaming detergent for safe removal of dirt and grime off a broad range of surfaces. (5-gal)

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (gal) 5
pH 9.6
Color Purple
Scent none
Foaming Low
Dimensions, packaged (in) 17.3 x 14.3 x 12.2

ADDITIONAL MODELS

Part No.

9.803-789.0

Cleaner

General Purpose Cleaner

Container Size

(1) Five gallon container

Part No.

9.803-791.0

Cleaner

General Purpose Cleaner

Container Size

55 gallon container