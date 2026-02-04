General Purpose Cleaner, 5gal
General Purpose Degreaser is a blend of ingredients formulated to provide a low-foaming detergent for safe removal of dirt and grime off a broad range of surfaces. (5-gal)
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|5
|pH
|9.6
|Color
|Purple
|Scent
|none
|Foaming
|Low
|Dimensions, packaged (in)
|17.3 x 14.3 x 12.2
ADDITIONAL MODELS
Part No.
9.803-789.0
Cleaner
General Purpose Cleaner
Container Size
(1) Five gallon container
Part No.
9.803-791.0
Cleaner
General Purpose Cleaner
Container Size
55 gallon container