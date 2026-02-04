The IB 15/120 provides the highest performance for the toughest blasting jobs. The IB 15/120 can blast up to 265 lbs. of dry ice pellets per hour, at up to 232 PSI. This makes it ideal for just about any ice blasting job, thanks to its variable pressure and flow controls. Kärcher’s dry ice blasting technology is a nonaggressive but thorough method of cleaning tools, molds, surfaces and machines with a minimum of downtime. The dry ice pellets are injected into a jet of compressed air, accelerated to speeds in excess of 335 mph and the fired at the surface to be cleaned. The abrupt cooling of the surface causes a thermal shock and produces fine cracks in the top layer. Kärcher’s dry ice blasting technology is a nonaggressive but thorough method of cleaning tools, molds, surfaces and machines with a minimum of downtime. The dry ice pellets are injected into a jet of compressed air, accelerated to speeds in excess of 335 mph and the fired at the surface to be cleaned. The abrupt cooling of the surface causes a thermal shock and produces fine cracks in the top layer. The dry ice penetrates these cracks, lift the contaminant from the surface and return to the atmosphere as CO2 gas leaving only the contaminant behind. Ice blasting uses no chemicals, leaves no wastewater, is environmentally friendly and can be used in areas where cleaning with water is prohibited or inconvenient.