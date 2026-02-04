Lightning BDP 50/2000 W + AGM
The Lightning BDP 50/2000 W burnisher with 235 Ah AGM batteries delivers exceptional shine with features like an onboard charger, automatic pad control, and quiet operation for daytime use.
The Kärcher Lightning BDP 50/2000 battery burnisher features everything you want including an onboard charger, variable speed control, dust control filter and automatic pad control adjustment. All of these great features come in a robust package with a focused lower total cost of ownership. The pad control technology automatically adjusts the burnishing head to changing floor conditions, dramatically improving performance and life span of burnishing pads while producing consistent single-pass results. At only 67 dBA this machine is well suited for daytime use. Shine your floors with the Lightning BDP 50/2000 W and get more value for your money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pad speed (rpm)
|2000
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|67
|Drive type
|Pad-assist
|Battery run time (h)
|3
|Battery voltage (V)
|12
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|228
|Battery quantity
|3
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|26000
|max. Travel speed (mph)
|3.25
|Operating speed (mph)
|3.25
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|58 x 22 x 45
