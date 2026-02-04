The Kärcher Lightning BDP 50/2000 battery burnisher features everything you want including an onboard charger, variable speed control, dust control filter and automatic pad control adjustment. All of these great features come in a robust package with a focused lower total cost of ownership. The pad control technology automatically adjusts the burnishing head to changing floor conditions, dramatically improving performance and life span of burnishing pads while producing consistent single-pass results. At only 67 dBA this machine is well suited for daytime use. Shine your floors with the Lightning BDP 50/2000 W and get more value for your money.