The BDS 43/175 C floor machine is perfect for a variety of cleaning applications. From scrubbing and stripping to polishing and waxing, this versatile unit can handle it all. The adjustable handle makes it easy to use for people of all different heights, and the five inch non-marking wheels make transportation a breeze. Durability and power are what set this floor machine apart from the competition. With a heavy duty motor and sturdy construction, you can be sure that this floor machine will stand up to the toughest jobs